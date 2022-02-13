Rush for plane tickets after embassy announcements in Ukraine amid Russia tension

A recent Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border has triggered fears that an incursion could be imminent, which had forced many UK nationals to leave the country.

A British student who fled Ukraine said people were rushing to leave ahead of the looming invasion.

Haider Ali, 21, from Birmingham, told the PA news agency that students at Dnipro Medical Institute were concerned about the university’s proximity to the conflict-torn regions.

Ali left the country on one of the first commercial flights out of Kyiv after the Foreign Office called for Britons to leave.