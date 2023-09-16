Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault while at the height of his fame.

In a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4, Mr Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013, all of which he denies.

A special episode of Channel 4’s Dispatches on Saturday (16 September 2023) will be aired, following a lengthy investigation into “Russell Brand’s treatment of women.”

The comedian and actor vehemently denied the allegations in a video ahead of the investigation, insisting that his prior relationships have been “absolutely always consensual.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)