The Soyuz MS-18 returns to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), where an actress and film director were welcomed aboard.

The cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, returned to Earth after almost 200 days in space.

Riding home with Novitskiy are actor Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who blasted off into space on Tuesday (5th October).

The crew’s mission was also to film science fiction movie ‘The Challenge’.