US doesn't know 'if Russia is playing games on diplomacy'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged the US doesn’t “know if the Russians are playing games on diplomacy”, but says the Biden administration hopes not.

“They have conveyed they’re reviewing what was sent to them,” she said, adding that US secretary of state Antony Blinken is expecting to speak soon to his Russian counterpart.

Mr Blinken told reporters on Wednesday that the letter “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it” and said the US has made no concessions to Russia over its ongoing demands to exclude Ukraine.

