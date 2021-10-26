The Russian navy has aided the distress signal of the MSC Lucia off the coast of Nigeria , according to reports.

The ship sent out a distress signal after being boarded by a group of pirates – and proceeded to take cover in the engine room until help arrived.

The arrival of the Russian navy on the scene was enough to scare off the pirates apparently, and later an anti-terror group from the Vice-Admiral Kulakov boarded the ship and were able to help the crew.