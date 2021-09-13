Russia and Belarus have discussed further integrating their economies as joint military exercises get underway, all of which worry neighbouring Poland, along with Belarus's expulsion of Iranian and Afghan refugees.

Poland declared a state of emergency near its border with Belarus after seeing a surge of migrants with the Government contending Belarus is ‘pushing them over’.

Russia is mobilizing as many as 200,000 troops in wargames with Belarus with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko telling troops on Sunday at the wargames that “we are preparing to defend our land.”