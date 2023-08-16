This is the moment armed Russian naval inspectors storm a cargo ship in the Black Sea after the vessel allegedly failed to stop when told to by a Kremlin warship.

Moscow said it fired warning shots at the Sukru Okan after it failed to respond to a demand for it to halt on Sunday.

In the video, released by Moscow, the servicemen make their way down a corridor carrying automatic weapons. They enter the vessel’s bridge and question the captain on why the ship had not stopped.

It appears the vessel’s failure to stop may have been caused by a language barrier.