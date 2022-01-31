'Russian invasion of Ukraine would be disaster for the world,' says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned Vladimr Putin he faces “bitter and bloody” resistance from the people of Ukraine if Russia launches an invasion of its neighbour.

The prime minister said he will urge the Russian president to “step back from the brink” when the pair hold talks on the crisis this week.

He said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “an absolute disaster for the world”.

Mr Johnson is expected to visit the region shortly, as tensions remain high over the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

