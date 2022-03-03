Appalling footage shows children in jail cells being comforted by mothers after they were arrested outside the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.

The video footage shows mother Ekaterina Zavizion talking to her daughter Sofya through the metal cage of a cell after they were detained by police for laying flowers at the Ukrainian embassy.

The mum is seen holding her daughter’s hand through the cage as she tells her that “everything is going to be good, do you trust me?”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.