Russia has reimposed Covid restrictions in parts of the country, including asking unvaccinated seniors to stay home and declaring a “non-working” week, as it records its highest daily numbers for new cases and deaths.

The Russian government’s coronavirus task force tallied 37,930 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russians not to go to work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7, when the country will observe an extended holiday.

