Russian Defence Ministry shares video of military equipment and forces leaving Crimea

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces have started withdrawing from Crimea and returning to their bases after completing drills on the peninsula which Russia seized from Ukraine.

Footage captures military vehicles transporting weapons and troops crossing the Crimean Bridge after the completion of military exercises.

Yesterday, Russia announced it was pulling back some of its troops from near Ukraine amid fears of an invasion.

The defence ministry said that large-scale drills continued but that some units were returning to their bases.

Russian financial markets rose strongly yesterday after the news their troops were being pulled back.

