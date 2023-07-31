Video shows ‘crashed drone’ on fire in Russia

Footage puroportedly shows a drone that Russian media say fell near the southern city of Taganrog late on Sunday, 30 July.

Witness footage from the scene shows the charred remains of the object on fire.

Russian online news outlet Ostorozhno Novosti reported that the drone fell in the settlement of Daraganovka, damaging a car and part of a residential building.

The footage comes two days after Russia claimed to have downed a drone over the same city, not far from the Ukrainian border.