Russia has failed to “achieve its goals” in their invasion of Ukraine, Ben Wallace has suggested.

The UK’s defence secretary also claimed that Vladimir Putin is “out of touch” with his people, referencing the protests across the country condemning war.

“They haven’t achieved their goals so far,” Mr Wallace said of the situation, praising Ukrainians for their bravery in standing up to the Russian president.

“There has been 56 protests in 56 cities across Russia against this.”

