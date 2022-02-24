Video has emerged which appears to show military vehicles at the site of the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said today.

The site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster has seen intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale assault against the country earlier on Thursday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier today that troops were “giving their lives” so that the “tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.”

Sign up to our newsletters here