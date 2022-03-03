The prospect of a normal diplomatic relationship with the Russian government is “almost impossible” after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said it is not too late for the war to be stopped as he warned the Russian president will be “isolated for decades to come” as a war crimes investigation was launched.

Mr Wallace said a “line has clearly been crossed” by Moscow by deploying thermobaric “vacuum bombs” which could indiscriminately kill civilians if used in Ukrainian cities.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.