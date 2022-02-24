Long queues formed outside petrol stations in Ukraine as desperate citizens tried to flee from the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and urged people to stay calm following Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war.

In Kiev and Luhansk, queues have been spotted at petrol stations, while residents have also rushed to banks and ATMs to withdraw their savings before fleeing.

Some service stations in Ukraine have been forced to ration the amount of petrol each driver can buy due to the demand.

