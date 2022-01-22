UK must support Ukraine against Russia, says Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat MP, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, says the UK should be ready to give Ukraine financial support to prepare for an invasion by Russia.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken held talks with Russian diplomats in Switzerland on Friday in a bid to avert a conflict on Ukraine’s border, where Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops.

The Russian defence minister has also accepted an invitation to meet with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace amid tensions over Ukraine, the PA news agency understands.

