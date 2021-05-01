Australia and the Netherlands launch legal action against Russia for downing of MH17

Australia and the Netherlands have launched legal proceedings against Russia for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

The aircraft, carrying passengers from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down in July 2014 while flying over an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

Legal action, launched through the International Civil Aviation Organization, could compel Russia to take part in negotiations with the two countries and could also result in it being penalised.

Both Australia and the Netherlands have been seeking compensation and an apology from the federation for the disaster that killed 298 people.

