Russian Ministry releases footage allegedly showing its ‘enemy in the sky’ drills

Russian Defence Ministry have released a video claiming to show Russian fighters intercepting a hypothetical enemy plane during drills amid tensions with Ukraine.

SU-35 fighters are purported to have intercepted a hypothetical enemy and forced it to land on the Baranavichy airfield, as part of the Russian-Belarus joint military drills Allied Resolve.

Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

