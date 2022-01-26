New shipment of Russian military equipment arrives in Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

The UK and the US have both threatened to sanction Russian president Vladimir Putin personally if he chooses to invade Ukraine.

This comes as video footage appears to show the presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops at the Ukrainian border.

While the west sends arms to Ukraine in preparation for a potential conflict, it continues to attempt to deter Russia from a military incursion through the threat of economic sanctions.

Moscow denies that it wants to attack its neighbour but stresses it can move troops as it pleases inside its territory.

