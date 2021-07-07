Russia’s latest military plans involve parachuting dogs from 13,000ft into battle zones.

A video shows final tests of the special dogtroopers landing gear which Vladimir Putin earlier personally inspected.

Army dogs are seen in the footage jumping from a plane with handlers.

The canine “security forces” are often used in military and rescue operations, according to the army.

Test parachutist Andrey Toporkov said the dogs had to be specially prepared for the jumps.

A special tandem harness - seen in a picture - made by Ivanovo parachute factory allows a military specialist to jump with both a handler and a dog.