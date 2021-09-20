Video footage shows the horrifying moment students jumped from windows to escape a gunman who opened fire at a university in Russia.

At least eight people have been killed and more wounded in a shooting on campus at a university in Perm, near Moscow in the Russian Urals.

In chaotic scenes captured on trembling cellphones, a young gunman approached building number 8, a central hall housing the geography faculty, shortly after 11.30am local time with dozens reportedly barricading themselves in classrooms, using tables and chairs to block the doors.

Police authorities announced they had detained the gunman who died shortly after.