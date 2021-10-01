Russia celebrated its first royal wedding isince the 1917 revolution when Grand Duke George Mikhailovich and Victoria Romanovna Bettarini tied the knot in St Petersburg.

The Duke married his Italian fiancée at St. Isaac’s Cathedral in on Friday in an elaborate religious ceremony with hundreds of royal guests in attendance.

The bride donned a stunning white satin gown as well as a glittering diamond tiara, which was designed by Chaumet.

Russia’s last tsar Nicholas II, his wife and five children were killed by a revolutionary firing squad in July 1918 in the cellar of a merchant’s house in Yekaterinburg.