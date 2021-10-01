Russia is set to celebrate its first royal wedding isince the 1917 revolution when Grand Duke George Mikhailovich and Victoria Romanovna Bettarini will tie the knot in St Petersburg.

The Duke will tie the knot with his Italian fiancée at St. Isaac’s Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Friday in an elaborate religious ceremony with hundreds of guests in attendance.

Russia’s last tsar Nicholas II, his wife and five children were killed by a revolutionary firing squad in July 1918 in the cellar of a merchant’s house in Yekaterinburg.