EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they "will make it as difficult as possible for the Kremlin" amid the Ukraine crisis with Russia.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is already underway, the White House said after the Kremlin ordered troops into two separatist-controlled regions in Donbass.

Russia’s upper parliamentary house has approved Vladimir Putin’s request for permission to deploy troops abroad, including to eastern Ukraine – where two separatist groups were formally recognised by the Russian president on Monday.

