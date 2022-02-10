Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov dismissed Liz Truss’s meeting as “like talking to a deaf person”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was involved in testy exchanges with Russian counterparty Lavrov with no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough being achieved following their meeting in Moscow.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but the Nato alliance is alarmed by the build-up of more than 100,000 troops on the borders with its neighbour.

