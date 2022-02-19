Russia test fires hypersonic missiles amid rising tensions on Ukraine's border

Russia performed a hypersonic missile test as part of strategic nuclear exercises amid growing tensions with Ukraine.

Russian ballistic and cruise missiles hit sea and land-based targets on Saturday.

The military exercise featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons, the Kremlin said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observed the exercises on screens from what the Kremlin called a “situation centre”.

Analysts from Moscow said the nuclear drills were aimed at sending a message as ‘show of strength’ and to encourage Nato to take Russia’s demands seriously.