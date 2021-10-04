A prospective Russian hypersonic missile was successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the Severodvinsk submarine performed two launches of the Zircon cruise missile at mock targets in the Barents Sea.

Zircon was first test-fired from the surface before another missile was launched from a submerged position in the White Sea.

The launch marked Zircon's first launch from a submarine after previous test-fires were from a navy frigate.

President Vladimir Putin said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).