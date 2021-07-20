Russia tests new S-500 surface-to-air missile system

Russia has released what is thought to be the first footage of its new S-500 surface-to-air missile system in action.

Footage shows the giant launch tubes firing a missile at high speed into the sky at a testing ground in southern Russia and the ministry later confirmed the weapon had successfully hit a “high-speed ballistic target”.

While parts of the footage have been deliberately blurred or obscured to make it harder to examine the system in detail, Reuters reports that Russia hopes the S-500 system will beef up its own defences and one day become an export best seller.