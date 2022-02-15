Russian tanks appear to backdown from Ukrainian border amid de-escalation hopes

Russia has shared footage of what it says is military tanks pulling back from the Ukrainian border amid prompted fears of an invasion.

The defence ministry said large-scale drills will continue but that some units were returning to their bases.

Tanks were seen withdrawing some of the troops after conducting exercises in military districts bordering Ukraine.

Despite troops leaving the location, it is not yet clear if it will de-escalate tensions.

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed at Ukraine's border.

