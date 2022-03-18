Arnold Schwarzenegger shares ‘truth’ about Ukraine conflict with Russian people

Arnold Schwarzenegger has appealed directly to the people of Russia, saying he wants to “debunk mistruths” surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.

The legendary actor-turned-politician, claiming to be a “longtime friend of the Russian people”, speaks of how “Ukraine did not start the war”.

“Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war,” Mr Schwarzenegger said.

“It is a humanitarian crisis.”

He added that the public “are not being told the truth about consequences” of the invasion, bluntly stating that thousands of Russian soldiers have already been killed.

