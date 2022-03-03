BBC guest demands to be paid during live interview about Russia-Ukraine crisis

A BBC guest speaking about the Ukraine crisis stopped in the middle of his interview to demand payment from the broadcaster.

Speaking to BBC Arabic in January, Mehdi Eliefifi cut short his answer to a question about Joe Biden, saying he wanted to “shed light on something more important”.

“The BBC has failed to pay its dues for two years,” he said, waving a piece of paper to the camera as he demanded his money.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.