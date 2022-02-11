Watch live as Ben Wallace takes part in memorial ceremony by the Kremlin Wall

UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.

Mr Wallace arrived in Moscow on Friday to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, in the first bilateral between the two nation’s defence ministers since 2013.

He is expected to present a new package of sanctions in an attempt to persuade the Kremlin to step back from the brink of war, amid fears they are planning an invasion of Ukraine.

