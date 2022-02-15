‘Crucial window remains for diplomacy and Russia to step back’, say Johnson and Biden

A “crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine” remains, Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have said.

The two leaders agreed during a call on Monday evening that western allies should stay “united in the face of Russian threats”, and will keep in close contact as the situation develops, according to a No 10 spokesperson.

It follows a warning from the Prime Minister earlier on Monday that an invasion could take place within 48 hours as he urged Russia’s president to step back from the “edge of a precipice”.

