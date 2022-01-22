Russia will decide which path they choose, says White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “Russia will decide which path they choose” as tensions continue with Ukraine.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine the Kremlin has kept the US and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

Amid fears of an imminent attack on Ukraine, Russia has further upped the ante by announcing more military drills in the region.

