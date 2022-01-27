Russian rifle division sets off for drills near Ukraine border

Russia’s Defense Ministry released a video showing Russian military vehicles moving towards firing ranges in the country’s southwestern Rostov region, which borders the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The ministry’s statement said the 150th Motorized Rifle Division was deployed on a practice alert and will start moving towards firing ranges for drills.

The units will work on a “wide range of tasks” including comprehensive support and firing training.

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, sparking fears it is planning to invade Ukraine.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here