Russian bombers and armoured vehicles deployed to Ukraine border amid invasion fears

Russian bombers and armoured vehicles were deployed to the Ukraine border amid fears an invasion is imminent.

Footage released by the Russian Military Defence captures tanks and armoured vehicles practising fast-paced drills near the region of Voronezh.

Some 10,000 armed troops have been moved to the area to partake in the “training exercises”.

An airbase for bombers in the same district has reopened after an eight-year upgrade, fuelling claims denied by the Kremlin that Vladimir Putin is preparing for invasion.

