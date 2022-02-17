Boris Johnson admits picture in Ukraine continues to be ‘very grim’

Boris Johnson has suggested the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be "very grim".

The prime minister also addressed the attack on a kindergarten in the east of the country, calling it a “false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians”.

"I wish I could give everybody better news about this, but I have to tell you that the picture is continuing to be very grim," Mr Johnson said.

"We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days."

