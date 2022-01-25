Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK, US and a number of European leaders have agreed to "respond in unison" to any Russian attack on Ukraine.

Tensions have been high in recent weeks, with around 100,000 Russian troops stationed on the border, while Nato put forces on standby to reinforce eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

"We agreed that we will respond in unison to any attack on Ukraine, by imposing coordinated and severe economic sanctions, heavier than anything we have done before against Russia," Mr Johnson said of a response to any attack.

