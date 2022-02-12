Armed Forces Minister has confirmed to Sky News that no British troops will fight in Ukraine if there is a Russian invasion.

Britons have been told to flee the country immediately, with the government updating advice last night to say UK nationals should “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

Heappey told Sky News: “We’ve provided some defensive anti-tank weapons systems, and trainers have gone forward to assist in the training of Ukrainian soldiers. But there will be no British troops in Ukraine if there is any conflict with Russia.”

