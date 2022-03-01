British people signing up to fight in Ukraine say they are doing it out of “solidarity” and because “it’s the right thing to do”.

A steady stream of people arrived at the Ukrainian embassy in west London on Tuesday (1 March), volunteering their services.

"We're not doing anything, there's lots of talking and people sending support and so on but Europe's doing nothing," one man, Roger Conway, said when asked why he's signing up.

"Solidarity doesn't look real if you don't do anything."

