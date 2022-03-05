Russia Defence Ministry declares end of ceasefire as attempt to evacuate civilians fails

A ceasefire in Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha has ended before any civilians were able to be evacuated, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday.

“Not a single civilian was able to escape Mariupol and Volnovakha through the predetermined safety corridors,” said the ministry’s chief spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov.

He blamed what he described as Ukrainian “nationalists” for the collapse of the ceasefire.

This comes as the UK government accuses Russia of proposing the failed ceasefire in Mariupol only as cover to reshuffle its military for a renewed assault on Ukraine.