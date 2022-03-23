Deputy head of Kyiv police force accuses Russia of using white phosphorous munitions

Kyiv’s deputy head of police has shared video footage accusing Russia of using white phosphorus munitions in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

In the video, which cannot be independently verified, material can be seen burning fiercely on the ground as it is touched with a spade.

There are concerns Russia could resort to chemical weapons as its month-long invasion of Ukraine becomes bogged down by logistical problems and fierce resistance.

US President Joe Biden has already warned there is “a clear sign” Vladimir Putin is considering the use of weapons banned under international law.

