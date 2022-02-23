Scott Morrison has announced sanctions against Russia for what he describes as "threats of terrible violence" against Ukraine.

The Australian prime minister added that his nation "always stands up to bullies" and will be united with its "partners".

"We will be standing up to Russia along with all of our partners and all of those who believe that it's absolutely unacceptable, that Russia could invade its neighbour," Mr Morrison said.

"The Australian government will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals in response to the aggression by Russia against Ukraine."

