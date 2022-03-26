Russian precision-guided cruise missiles have destroyed a Ukrainian military depot in the Zhytomyr region, the nation’s ministry of defence reported on Saturday (26 March).

Footage shows four missiles being launched from a naval vessel in the Black Sea, targeting a weapons warehouse.

“As a result of an accurate hit, the high-precision weaponry destroyed weapons and military equipment depot on the territory of Zhytomyr Region,” the ministry wrote.

Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov also reported on Saturday that a separate Onyx cruise missile attack has destroyed a fuel base in the Mykolaiv area.

