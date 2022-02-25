Watch live as the Eiffel Tower lights up with Ukrainian flag colours

Watch live as Paris’ Eiffel Tower lights up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to express its support following the Russian invasion.

On Wednesday, Parisian authorities lit the City Hall in the same colours to also show their support after Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine.

Germany’s capital city also sent a clear signal for a free and sovereign Ukraine, by lighting up the Brandenburg Gate.

Today’s show of unity comes after Russia was stripped of this season’s Champions League final with Paris now set to host the match.

