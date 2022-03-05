Ukraine’s armed forces claim to have shot down a Russian military helicopter.

In a video shared by the forces on social media, a chopper can be seen flying low to the ground before being struck by a missile.

The helicopter then crashes to the ground, exploding into a ball of flames.

"Welcome to hell!" the Ukrainian armed forces wrote, captioning the video.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.