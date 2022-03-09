Russian air strikes have destroyed a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, officials say.

“Occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” the city council said in an online statement.

It is not yet known if there have been any casualties as a result of the attack, but Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said there were “people and children” under the wreckage.

