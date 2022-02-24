Russian helicopters appear to attack military airport near Kiev

A video circulating on social media appears to show Russian helicopters attacking a military airport close to Kiev.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the choppers targeted the airbase of Gostomel, northwest of Ukraine’s capital.

Footage shows at least seven aircraft flying over houses, as thick smoke billows into the air from two different areas.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that three helicopters have been downed in relation to the Gostomel attack, while dozens of people have died in a matter of hours following Russia's "full-scale" invasion.

