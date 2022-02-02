Ukraine will put up a 'fierce and bloody resistance' against Russian invasion, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned Russia that it will face a “very fierce and bloody resistance” from the Ukrainian army if they attempt an invation.

The British prime minister is scheduled to speak to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in an attempt to cool tensions in eastern Europe.

Ahead of their phone call, Mr Johnson held a joint press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, warning Russia off any kind of military action.

“The reality is that the Ukranian army will fight... they will put up a very fierce and bloody resistance,” he said.

